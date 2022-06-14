TV Actor Ankit Gera, Wife Rashi Puri Blessed With Baby Boy

Hindi TV actor Ankit Gera and his wife Rashi Puri have been blessed with a baby boy. Ankit, who played lead roles in Hindi TV soaps such as Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Pratigya became a father five days after his first wedding anniversary.

Gera shared the news with his fans and supporters on his Instagram handle. The actor captioned the post, “I’m proud of many things in life but nothing beats being a father…thank you Rashi." Ankit married Rashi Puri, an NRI based in Nigeria, in June 2021.

In one of the images posted on social media, Ankit is holding his baby boy with utmost love and care. Have a look at this image.

Advertisement

He expressed his feelings and wrote, “When you lift your child in your lap for the first time, then all the worries go away. I am glad that my child could see me without a mask. Corona cases are increasing again, but we have taken all precautions."

The Hindi TV actor received wishes in the comment section from various actors, including Charumalik, Jaya Bhattacharya, Simran Sachdeva, Anirudh Dave, and Sharad Chaudhary, Rishabh Sinha, and Gurpreet Chadha among others.

Ankit Gera shared his journey with the Bombay Times recently and said, “You cannot imagine the level of happiness until you experience fatherhood. All your worries fade away when you hold your child."

Ankit shared that he was present in the delivery room with his wife, Rashi, and said that she was in immense pain while giving birth to their son, but he was not able to reduce her pain. So he felt very helpless. Ankit admitted that when he came out of the room, he was in tears. But as soon as his boy came, they forget everything.

Advertisement

According to the Bombay Times report, Ankit and Rashi were still wondering about the name. But for now, Rashi calls him Little A.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.