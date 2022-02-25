TV Actor Chaitra Reddy Over The Moon After Huge Appreciation For Her Role in Valimai

Valimai, starring Ajith, opened to great reviews on Thursday and received an overwhelming response from the fans too. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film also saw TV actor Chaitra Reddy in the role of Latha. The screen time of Latha was less, but Chaitra has been getting a lot of congratulatory messages for her performance. Chaitra expressed her delight on social media. In an Instagram story, Chaitra wrote that she had never expected that the response to her role would be so enthusiastic. She was delighted over the love for her role. Chaitra expressed her thanks to everyone.

Chaitra shared the screenshots of congratulatory messages on her Instagram story.

In another Instagram post, Chaitra wrote that she has been receiving many calls and messages for her role in Valimai. She thanked everyone for showering love on her character. She asked her fans to write their feedback about the film in the comment section.

Chaitra has done a lot of work on TV:

Kayal

Chaitra was roped in to play the lead role in this TV series. Kayal narrates the story of a woman being the only earning member in her family. During one of the shoots in this serial, Chaitra also suffered from an injury. She fell from her Vespa scooter but recovered and joined the shoot a few days later.

Yaaradi Nee Mohini

Chaitra became popular among fans with the serial Yaaradi Nee Mohini. She played the negative role of Shwetha in this serial but she soon garnered a lot of praise for her acting.

Subhadra Parinayam

Chaitra was seen along with actors like Baladitya and Shaurya Shashank in this serial.

Avanu Mathe Shravani

Chaitra Reddy was also seen in this serial opposite Surya Darshan. Avanu Mathe Shravani was a Kannada romantic drama between Suriya and Shravani. The series narrated how both start living together out of love for Surya’s daughter Deeksha.

