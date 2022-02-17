TV Actor Shama Sikander To Tie The Knot With Fiance James Milliron By February End? Deets Inside

Television actor Shama Sikander was supposed to tie the knot with her fiance Shama Sikander in September 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic ruined her plans. However, since the pandemic situation has improved now, Shama is planning to have a destination wedding now.

Yes, you read it right. If reports are to be believed, Shama Sikander will tie the know by the end of this month. As reported by Pinkvilla, the actor and her fiance James Milliron will marry this month in an intimate ceremony where only family and close friends will be present. Reportedly, their families too have started preparing for their big fat Indian wedding. However, there is no official announcement of the same so far.

Interestingly, just a few days before, Shama talked about her marriage in an interview with Hindustan Times and mentioned that it will happen soon. “It will happen soon Inshallah. Hopefully, 2022 will be the year we get married. I am excited," she had said.

She further talked about her fiance and added that they were meant to be together. “Our relationship has been very smooth right from the beginning. Our coming together has been easy. We have not had these mera dil upar neeche ho raha hai, zameen aasman ghoom gaya feeling. It was just very calming, safe, assuring and easy. It feels like we were meant to be together and we were meant for each other," the actor said.

Shama also mentioned that she and James respect each others’ boundaries. “Even our difficult times are easy. We don’t force each other to be who we are not. We are two individuals who are extremely in love with each other and ourselves. We respect the boundaries and we love to give each other. It is not oh he is my fiancé so I have to do it, it comes naturally to both of us. We don’t like complications," she further added.

Shama Sikander has worked in several television shows including Baal Veer, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai and Ye Meri Life Hai among others. Her fiance James Milliron is an American businessman. They have been together for years now.

