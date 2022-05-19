TV Actor Sreenidhi Has Something To Say About Herself, Simbu And Marriage

TV actor Sreenidhi’s latest Instagram post has brought everyone’s attention back to Simbu’s marriage. Sreenidhi, who attained fame among tally viewers with Zee Tamil’s Yaaradi Nee Mohini has shared a funny meme that involves Simbu.

The actor shared a meme on her Instagram story which reads, “One day everyone will be married. I and STR will only be left." The meme features a pic of the actress with Silambarasan getting emotional.

Soon after reacting to the story, the fans wrote, “Why can’t you two get married?" Responding to it, Sreenidhi gave a sarcastic reply.

Coming to Silambarasan, also known by his stage name Simbu or STR, the actor has been single for four years since his previous relationship.

Simbu entered the industry as a child artist in the films directed by his father T. Rajendar. He made his debut in the lead role with Kadhal Azhivathillai (2002), directed by his father and produced by his mother Usha.

Last year, the actor made a phenomenal comeback to Tamil cinema with Maanadu helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The multi-talented actor is one of the most eligible bachelors in K-town.

Simbu has had his share of link-ups and relationship failures. To date, the actor has been linked with and has been in a relationship with several actors, including Hansika Motwani and Trisha Krishnan. However, none of his relationships worked out.

On the work front, the actor has multiple projects in the pipeline.

