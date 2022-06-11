TV Actor Urmila Nimbalkar Shares Crazy Dance Video With Husband, Fans Love it

They say things change after you become parents, but that’s not the case for actor and YouTuber Urmila Nimbalkar and her husband Sukirt. The duo is just as fun and mad as they were before they became parents. And we love them like this.

Recently, the two shared a video in which they danced together. In the video, Urmila is seen in a red polka dot dress and Sukrit is seen wearing a printed shirt and white shorts. Urmila and Sukirt performed this crazy dance performance at the birthday party of Urmila’s niece Unmani.

The video caption, originally written in Marathi, emphasised the significance of being who you are in front of your partner.

Seeing the video her fans couldn’t stop laughing. Two of the fans have expressed their desire that “everyone should get a life partner like these two." So many have appreciated the caption. One user has also said, “I got tired of watching your dance all day long."

“We didn’t know you danced so hard," said another Urmila fan. The video received 23,707 likes and 197k views.

Urmila Nimbalkar primarily works in Hindi Television shows and she earned huge popularity after appearing in the famous show Diya Aur Baati Hum. She owned several hearts around the world with her beauty and acting.

