TV Actress Krishna Mukherjee To Get Engaged To Her Boyfriend in September

Television actress Krishna Mukherjee is soon going to join the bandwagon of married celebrities. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is all set to get engaged to her boyfriend in September. The actress’ boyfriend is in the Merchant Navy and likes to keep his personal life private. The couple will get engaged next month and they will get married in 2023.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Krishna Mukherjee revealed her first meeting with her boyfriend. She also opened up about what attracted her to him. They met through a common friend in December last year and instantly forged a bond. Krishna stated that when she met him for the first time, he was dressed in his uniform and she was immediately attracted to him.

Talking about the bond that they share, the actress said that she has never found a person who has loved her so much. Krishna revealed that he cares for her and does little things that she adores. “He makes me feel very special with his small gestures and I just knew in my heart that he was the one for me. It was the same for him, too, which is why we decided to take things ahead and get engaged. I am very happy and excited. But, we don’t plan to get married this year, we will tie the knot in 2023," added Krishna.

Advertisement

Sharing the details about preparations for the engagement ceremony, Krishna said that it is difficult to do it all while she is shooting for a show. Krishna’s sister is helping her in everything. “I have taken five days off from shooting for my engagement. But, next year when I get married, I don’t want to be working. I want to spend time with him because those days are precious and they won’t come back," revealed Krishna.

On the work front, Krishna is currently seen in Shubh Shagun. There are also rumours that she will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here