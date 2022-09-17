TV Actress Munmun Dutta Looks Stunning In This New Fringe Cut, See Pics

Munmun Dutta has left an impression among the audiences for her on screen personality and acting in popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Besides acting, she also hogs the limelight for her alluring looks. The actress has recently shared a few photos of her new look on Instagram and she left her fans awe struck with her new fringe haircut. Munmun looked charming in her stylish makeover wearing an orange tee.

She wrote in the caption that actresses Kim Se-Jeong and Diana Gomez are her inspiration for this cut. Munmun’s fans and friends from the television industry admired her new haircut. Some users called her “cute" and “perfect model". Others expressed their appreciation with heart and fire emoticons.

This is not the only time Munmun looked strikingly beautiful. A cursory glance at her Instagram feed will reveal many snaps where she looked beautiful. Apart from this photo, Munmun shared pictures and a video from her look in an orange saree as well recently. Munmun accentuated her look with long braids and gajra. The Holiday actress looked every bit gorgeous in this saree. Munmun wrote in the caption, “Shoot look." Many of Munmun’s followers praised her look. Actor Pratik Sehajpal commented on an eye shaped amulet emoticon. Other fans also lauded her look.

In addition to these pictures, Munmun remains in headlines for her character Babita Iyer from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Some time back, there were reports that Munmun was leaving the show, but she later dismissed the rumours. She has been essaying Babita’s character for the past 14 years in the popular sitcom.

Munmun also runs a YouTube channel and she has more than 1 million subscribers. The Little Goddess actress gives a sneak peek into moments from her personal life on this channel.

