TV Actress Nikita Sharma Ties the Knot at Uttarakhand Temple Where Shiv-Parvati Got Married

Swaragini fame TV actress Nikita Sharma has tied the knot with Rohandeep Singh at a Shiv temple in her home town in Uttarakhand. The actress announced her wedding on social media, by sharing some photos and the significnace of the location where she got married. Legend has it that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married at the same temple where Nikita tied the knot.

“14.11.2021 Hooked and Booked for a lifetime. From Miss to Mrs. ….starting new life with the blessing of Mahadev…got married in Triyuginarayan Temple where Lord Mahadev and matta parvati got married in dhananjay agnikund.. Har Har Mahadev," she wrote alongside some pictures from the wedding in her announcement post.

Nikita also shared a video from her day wedding and said, “Feeling blissed to get married in the same temple where my Shiv and matta parvati got married #triyuginarayan temple …thank you Mahadev for making my marriage so blissful." Husband Rohandeep commented on the video, “Love you biwi."

She kept the wedding a simple affair and looked every bit gorgeous in a red saree and traditional accessories. Nikita has done TV shows such as Do Dil Ek Jaan, Swaragini, Shakti and Phir Laut Aayi Naagin.

This wedding season is dotted with actresses getting married. Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Sayantani Ghosh, Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani and many other celebrities have decided to take the plunge this year.

