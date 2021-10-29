TV Actress Nisha Rawal Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'Covid Still Exists'

Television actress Nisha Rawal is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. Rawal, who is currently playing the character of Masum in Zee TV’s Meet, confirmed the development on Instagram with a caption that read, “I am Covid Positive and under quarantine!"

Have a look at Nisha’s post here:

Read: Karan Mehra Says He’s Not Seen Son Kavish for More Than 100 Days: ‘It’s Been Painful Time’

Nisha also confirmed in her post that she is yet to take the second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine before urging her friends, colleagues and whoever has come in close proximity of hers in the last few days to get tested for the deadly virus.

Advertisement

The actress also said that she had quarantined herself after she felt the first symptoms. The 36-year-old also asked her Insta followers to take precautions as “COVID still exits."

Nisha’s post was soon flooded with comments and get well messages. TV actor Karan Veer Mehra also appeared in the comment section of the post with a sweet message. “Bounce back soon," Karan wrote. Replying to the post, a user said, “Hope, you feel better soon." “Nisha Rawal, please get well soon," read another comment on the post. The user also used a bunch of red-heart emojis in the comment. “Sending prayers & good wishes your way," another user commented on the post.

Nisha recently hogged media headlines after she filed domestic violence complaint against her ex-husband Karan Mehra.

Following the complaint, Karan, who played the character of Naitik Singhania in one of the longest-running Hindi television show - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was arrested on May 31. However, he did not spend much time in prison as his bail request was accepted by the court.

Earlier this year, several other TV actors including Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Ravi Dubey, Sumit Vyas, Manav Gohil among others also contracted the deadly virus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.