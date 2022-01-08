TV Actress Shikha Singh Tests Positive For Covid-19, Gets Emotional For Daughter

Popular TV show, Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to social media to announce the news. Shikha in a long note has expressed her disappointment of being away from her one-year-old daughter, Alayna.

Along with sharing a photo featuring herself, Shikha penned a long note saying that she is scared for her daughter. The actress is away from her daughter for the last 36 hours and owing to quarantine, she has to pump her milk for baby Alayna.

“It’s been 36hrs I haven’t seen or met @alaynasinghshah and my heart aches to hold her, smell her and be with her. But I know I have to control my emotions for her good and I shall," part of the note read.

Shikha began the note, “COVID +ve. One thing I feared the most during this covid outbreak was – ‘How will it affect Alayna’; I was scared then, I’m scared now."

In the note, she informed that her family members have tested negative and she had immediately isolated herself the moment she experienced the symptoms.

Further, Shikha wrote that on the doctor’s advice she is pumping milk for her daughter.

“I’m pumping my milk and giving that to her as advised by our doctor as my milk will contain anti-bodies for her (not a carrier of Covid)."

Expressing that the time is very tough for her and her family, the actress added, “I’m still thankful to God that we are able to fight this out together and Alayna is safe."

The actress ended the note with, “More strength to everyone around fighting Covid and hope you all recover soon! Love and strength."

As the cases are rising, actors from the TV and film fraternity have tested positive including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhaskar, Varun Sood and Sumona Chakraborty.

