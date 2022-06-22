TV Actress Sreenidhi, Suffering From Depression, to Attend Counselling Session

TV actress Sreenidhi is often seen making headlines owing to her professional commitments and personal life. The diva became a household name with the serial Yaaradi Nee Mohini. According to reports, she is admitted to a hospital in Puzhal, Chennai. Some of her friends have stated that she will return home after attending a counselling session.

According to reports, Sreenidhi is suffering from depression. In her recent interviews, Sreenidhi had said that her life was in danger. Sreenidhi also expressed her wish to marry Simbu. Besides these statements, Yaaradi Nee Mohini diva had also targeted her friend Natchathira saying that she is the reason behind her deteriorating medical health.

Sreenidhi had said that Natchathira has been ignoring her after she got engaged with an upcoming actor. According to 7 C actress, Natchathira reminded her of her friend Chithra, who died by suicide. According to Sreenidhi, she didn’t want Natchathira to meet the same fate.

Keeping in mind these statements, many people close to her said that Sreenidhi is suffering from depression. Meanwhile, her mother said that Sreenidhi’s recent actions were not okay.

In an interview, Sreenidhi held her mother responsible for her depression. According to Sreenidhi, she was loved too much by her mother and that has caused her depression.

Apart from these remarks, Sreenidhi also received a lot of attention due to her review of Valimai. Sreenidhi wrote that Valimai’s screenplay was not engaging. According to the actress, she could watch Ajith Kumar in any film but not Valimai.

For this opinion, she faced a lot of hatred from Ajith fans. Sreenidhi said that she has seen Valimai only because her friend was acting in this film.

