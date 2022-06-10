Karnataka
0/4 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
JDS
--
Maharashtra
0/6 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
SS
--
NCP
--
Rajasthan
0/4 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Haryana
0/2 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 101
UPA 44
OTH 73
27
Home » News » Movies » TV Actress Tejasswi Prakash Birthday: A Look At Her Controversial Career

Tejasswi had also clarified once that the narrative is not based on child marriage.
Tejasswi is soon going to make her debut in Marathi film industry with the movie Mann Kasturi Re.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: June 10, 2022, 18:50 IST

Tejasswi Prakash, Bigg Boss 15 winner and prominent television actress is celebrating her birthday on June 10. Ahead of her birthday, the actress flew to Goa with beau Karan Kundrra. The actress gained a massive popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 15 and she is soon going to make her debut in Marathi film industry with the film Mann Kasturi Re. Recently the first look poster of the movie was released.

However, apart from being loved by millions of her fans, the actress also has a long association with controversies. It all started with her show Pehredar Piya Ki, which caught the attention of the critics and public owing to its unique plot. The content of the show received flak from many because Tejasswi was paired opposite a young child actor Affan Khan.

The daily soap on Sony revolved around a 9-year-old boy who marries a grown-up woman double his age. This concept of child marriage was heavily criticized and many cases were filed against the show.

Initially, the makers tried to evade criticism by rescheduling the prime-time programme. However, ultimately, the show, which was launched in 2017, had to go off the air only after a month.

Tejasswi had also clarified once that the narrative is not based on child marriage. “It’s not at all based on child marriage. It is about a husband and his guard, not a husband and his wife. As there is something that he needs a guard," said Tejaswi. Nonetheless, this helped her gain prominence and propelled her career.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is currently riding high on success with a slew of projects in her kitty. The actress has bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Nagin-6. Her debut Marathi movie is helmed by Sanket Mane and it is expected to be released in theatres soon.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 10, 2022, 18:50 IST