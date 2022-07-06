TV Actresses Gabrielle Sellus, Vinusha Devi to Soon Appear on Silver Screen Together

Two of the Tamil small screen’s most popular artists will soon team up for a project. TV actresses Gabrielle Sellus and Vinusha Devi are collaborating on a project, their debut for the big screen.

Gabrielle Sellus became a known name in Tamil households after appearing as the titular character in the show Sundari on Sun TV. She also bagged the Sun Family Award for performance as the high TRP ratings of the serial are attributed to her.

On the other hand, Vinusha Devi is playing the role of Pudu Kannamma in the mega hit serial Bharti Kannamma, which is aired on Vijay TV. She slipped into the role after Roshini Haripriyan who was previously playing the character, exited the show.

These two actresses have much in common. Both achieved popularity through TikTok and both have claimed to have been mocked and missed out on roles because of their dusky skin. However, it is noteworthy that their very skin tone helped them bag these respective roles.

Now, these two actresses will have something else in common as both are debuting with the film N4 which is written and directed by Lokesh Kumar. Gabrielle shared a poster of the movie and said that it has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

Along with them, Michael, Dharmadurai, Anupama Kumar, Abhishek Shankar, Vadivukkarasi and Azhagu are slated to appear in it. According to reports, N4 is a story revolving around fishermen living in the Kasimedu area, which has the biggest fish market in India. The film was completely shot in and around Royapuram fishing harbour. The release date for N4 has not been fixed yet.

