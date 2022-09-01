TV Couple Chandra Lakshman and Tosh Christy Announce Pregnancy, Post Picture

Television couple Chandra Lakshman and Tosh Christy have embraced parenthood. Announcing the news to fans, Chandra has shared a picture wherein the couple is seen posing for the camera. “My Daddy and Mummy sent me with lots of love and blessings for my delivery with my Appa and Amma offering me Puli Oonu as per the tradition. I am draped in my Manthrakodi accompanied by Achayan dearest." she wrote.

Seeing the post, fans started commenting. As one of them wrote, “You guys God’s blessings to you all peace, health, and prosperity beautiful", while another said “All the best wishes dear". Many others have shared heart emojis in the comment box.

Chandra shared another beautiful picture with Tosh from their simple baby shower ceremony. She was seen in a red silk saree and was dressed up like a bride. At the same time, Tosh was seen hugging her while they both posed for the camera.

Chandra shared the photo: “We are making memories as we gear up to welcome our little one soon. So my amazingly cute family and lovely friends organized a traditional Valaikappu for me. Smiles and love engulfed our home as we celebrated this beautiful phase in my life as a woman. Grateful for our Parents and their blessings and unconditional love. Special hugs to my Toshetan for making me a mother." Seeing the post, from celebs to fans, everyone congratulated the couple.

On the work front, Chandra made her acting debut in the year 2002 with the Tamil language romantic drama Manasellam. Later, she acted in several hit projects like Stop Violence, Chakram, Boy Friend, Payum Puli, Kaakki, and many more.

Apart from movies, she also acted in a lot of TV shows like Kumkumam, Devi, Sthree 2, Vasantham, Thulasi, Minnal Kesari, and a lot more.

Chandra has acted in more than 20 Malayalam serials. She has also participated as a contestant in Vijay TV’s reality show Jodi Number One.

Last year, she got married to his long-time boyfriend Tosh Christy. They both acted in the Malayalam serial Swantham Sujatha together and the reel couple turned into a real couple.

