TV Star Ekta Sharma Joins Call Centre Amid Lack of Work, Calls Herself a ‘Warrior’

Ekta Sharma has entertained viewers in the past with her performances in several TV shows like Kamini-Damini, Bepanah Pyar, and Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, among others. However, the actress is currently in the news for unexpected reasons. In an interaction with the Indian Express, Ekta revealed that even after several attempts she could not find any work in the showbiz industry. Hence, she has now joined a call centre.

During the interview, she told the news portal that despite approaching all her contacts in the television industry for work, she could not find anything. In addition to the aforementioned, she said that she is an educated woman, therefore, instead of wallowing in self-pity, she decided to go out and earn. “I am doing a respectable job and I am proud of it. Initially, I sold off my jewellery, hoping that things would work out. But after a year, when it didn’t, I decided to go out and look out for work," she added.

It was certainly hard for Ekta as she had to mentally prepare herself to go out and work in the real world. “From living the luxury vanity life where you have a spot boy around you, diet food, and everything nice to now talking to angry customers on calls. it has been a paradigm shift for me," she mentioned. The actress added that her motive was to “live like a warrior and not a victim." Following this, Ekta said that no one looks out for others when they are alive, they only give big suggestions when someone takes a huge step in their lives.

She thanked her family and close friends who stood by her in her difficult times. Ekta said that she wants people to know that there is always a way forward in life.

For those unaware, Ekta is amidst a custody battle for her daughter. On the work front, she has been modelling ever since she was in school. Ekta has been a part of the industry for over 20 years.

