TV Star Rakshan Forays Into Tamil Cinema Under Yoagandran Raako's Direction

Video jockey and actor Rakshan is all set to make his debut as a hero in Tamil cinema under Yoagandran Raako’s direction. The film’s shoot went on floors in the scenic location of Kanyakumari after a pooja ceremony was held on Friday.

The Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal fame sctor shared a few clicks from the ceremony through his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Soo excited to announce the start of my new movie 🎥with some lovely people. looking forward to the best to happen in this beautiful journey with all your love and support ❤️"

This has come up as exciting news to the fans and industry friends of the actor. They reacted in the comments section of the post to congratulate Rakshan on this achievement.

This yet-to-be-titled film is being jointly bankrolled by Filia Entertainment and Kuviyam Mediaworks. In addition to Rakshan, the film ensembles the star cast of Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru fame Dheena, Vishaka Dhiman, and prankster Rahul.

Sources close to the unit have said that the movie will be a proper commercial entertainer. The technical crew of the project consists of the Malayalam industry’s leading music directors, Sachin Warrier composing the music, Thamarai will be penning the lyrics for the songs, and Shashank Malik, who edited Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy will be the film’s editor.

Speaking of Rakshan’s cinematic career, he had earlier enthralled the masses with his humor in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal. The actor played the second lead role in Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Verma starrer.

After Sivakarthikeyan and Ma Pa Ka Anand, Rakshan is another TV anchor who is trying his luck on the silver screen. He attained fame with the reality show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru.

