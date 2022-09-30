TV Star Shweta Tiwari's Latest Look Is Steal Worthy; Check Pics

From lead roles on the television screen to supporting roles on the big screen, from being just an actor to a style icon, we have seen her achievements. The actress never misses a single point to raise Gram’s temperature as she is quite active on social media platforms.

Shweta Tiwari has now shared the look that she pulled off for a shoot, and all we can say is gorgeous! The diva looked the prettiest as she wore a beautiful pistachio off-shoulder feathered gown. We swear we can’t take our eyes from her. For makeup, the actress went for a subtle glam which made everything so apt as she had light brown smokey eyes with a nude lip. For hair, she chose it to be left open with heavy waves.

Be it Indian wear or western ensembles, she keeps all the fashion critics on their toes. Recently, she posted another picture of herself wearing a beautiful lavender kurta set and made us go gaga over her. Brown eyes and brown ombre lips made her look the prettiest.

Shweta Tiwari has continually captivated audiences with her flawless performance in TV series, and she has earned a special place in their hearts. Shweta is preparing to re-capture the hearts of her audience with her upcoming production, Main Hoon Aparajita.

Throughout all, her daughter Palak Tiwari is following in her footsteps, and Shweta can’t help but be proud of her. The actress couldn’t stop raving about Palak when speaking with the Times of India. When questioned about the advice she gave to her daughter to help her succeed in the profession, Shweta stated that this generation’s journey begins with confronting trolls. She said, “Our time was very different. We didn’t have the pressure of social media and trolling." Following this, Shweta discussed how difficult it is for their generation to cope with such issues because they were never prepared to do so.

Further, she added, “My daughter, or her generation, their beginning has been from handling this world of trolls. They begin their journeys in the industry by handling trolls. When there is some pressure as a mother, I handle her, but she is way smarter to handle these things."

