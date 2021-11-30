TV Stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Look Stunning in Mehndi Pics, to Get Married Today

Television stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who have become household names for their performance in the TV serial ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, are all set to get married on Tuesday. Their marriage ceremony will be held in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Ahead of their wedding, pictures from their mehndi ceremony surfaced on social media. Fans are showering their love and blessings on both TV stars. Ahead of their wedding, they have also released their music video wherein the couple can be seen getting romantic.

Aishwarya has shared pictures from her mehndi ceremony. She is smiling in a green salwar suit as she is posing for the camera with her family members

It seems that the pre-wedding functions are going on in full swing. Neil has also uploaded some pictures from his haldi ceremony. He was also seen having a good time with his family and friends. He has shared the pictures on his Instagram stories.

https://instagram.com/stories/bhatt_neil/2718055044387292954?utm_medium=share_sheet

https://instagram.com/stories/bhatt_neil/2718055406087374244?utm_medium=share_sheet

Ahead of their nuptials, Neil and Aishwarya have released their pre-wedding video. In the video, they are seen sharing some romantic moments as they stroll through beautiful locales. The soon-to-be-married couple has also given the vocals for the video. They are crooning romantic numbers from Bollywood like “Zara zara behakta hai" and “Kya tumhe pyaar hai".

Recently, Aishwarya also celebrated her bachelorette party. She also shared a video from the bash.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWhp7sjqcWC/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4f24bc3e-e74c-4303-9d3b-177c3100cf26

Neil and Aishwarya play lead roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They fell in love while working on the show and they have been in a relationship for more than a year. After dating for a while, the two got engaged earlier this year in a traditional roka ceremony and will get married on Tuesday.

