Twenty-Five Twenty-One Actor Nam Joo-hyuk's Agency Takes Legal Action Against School Bullying Allegations

South Koren actor Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency has formally taken legal action against people who made claims that the actor was involved in school bullying. The statement released by Management SOOP says that the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor has taken legal action against the publication that printed the report, the CEO of the publication and the anonymous source who tipped them off. “Today, actor Nam Joo Hyuk filed criminal complaints for violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communication Network Utilization and Information Protection and other related violations (defamation) against ‘The Days’ reporter Min, who wrote the false article, the CEO of that publication, as well as the anonymous source who tipped this false claim," the statement read.

It continued, “We sincerely hope that the truth is revealed through a quick investigation and that actor Nam Joo Hyuk’s tarnished honour is restored."

A couple of days back, Nam Joo-hyuk was accused of bullying someone when the actor was in school. Nam Joo-hyuk is a popular name in the K-drama world. Some of his best works include Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Start-Up.

On Monday, the Korea JoongAng Daily reported that South Korean publication The Days News carried a report featuring an anonymous tipper who accused Nam Joo-hyuk of bullying the unnamed person in school for 6 years. The incident of bullying allegedly took place between middle and high school. As proof, the tipper presented a picture allegedly from the yearbook. The accuser claimed that Joo-hyuk was part of a group that bullied other classmates, beat up, cussed out, took their money, and more.

“They would hurl curse words at students and hit them every day, not to mention pushing the students to cut in line during lunchtime. They would frequently force other students to bring them snacks from the store and throw mechanical pencil lead from behind," the accuser claimed.

