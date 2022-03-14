Twenty-Five Twenty-One Ep 10: Heartbreaking Ending Worries Fans; Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk To Fall Out?

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

The highly-anticipated beach episode, Twenty-Five Twenty-One episode 10, finally aired on Sunday and it was wholesome, the least to say. The episode began and ended on a heartbreaking note. Fans remember that Baek Yu-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk) confessed his love for Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) in Twenty-Five Twenty-One episode 9. However, at the beginning of the 10th episode, Na Hee-do admits her feelings aren’t strong enough to be deemed as love. Ouch! Nevertheless, she respected that he loves her and he respected her feelings.

As the episode proceeded, Baek Yu-jin found himself vulnerable when his senior demeans him when the former apologises for shouting at him. He is brushed off as a mere high school graduate. The nag continues at the office’s dinner gathering, leaving to Baek Ye-jin getting drunk. He ends up having an emotional heart-to-heart conversation with his dad, leaving fans emotional.

Amid his own troubles, Baek Ye-jin plans for a trip to the beach with Na Hee-do and Go Yu-rim (Bona), after Hee-do admitted not having experience school trips due to her training. Moon Ji-ung (Choi Hyun-wook) and Ji Seung-wan

(Lee Joo-myung) also find a way to tag along, heading for a trip that they would remember (or in Na Hee-do’s case, forget) in the years to come.

The group has a ball by the shores. They throw each other in the water, enjoy the sunset and even attempt to make a meal together (which they eventually fail and Baek Ye-jin comes to their rescue). It is then that the group opens up about their families and the troubles bothering them. Na Hee-do confesses she misses her father but her mom doesn’t want to speak about him. Moon Ji-ung reveals his parents are separated and that his mother always cries because of him. Go Yu-rim talks about the debt problems her family is facing whereas Ji Seung-wan admits she finds life boring and is in constant search of something exciting.

As they bond, they pose for numerous pictures and hoped that the time to stand still. However, as the story returns to the present day, Na Hee-do leaves fans in shock when she tells her daughter that she doesn’t remember the trip to the beach. While she seems to be trying hard to act as though she doesn’t remember, it seems like she is getting emotional as she fights the memory.

The moment broke fans’ hearts. Here are a few reactions from fans about the events that unfolded in Twenty-Five Twenty-One ep 10:

Many fans are already anticipating that Twenty-Five Twenty-One episode 11 has the answer to why Baek Ye-jin and Na Hee-do didn’t end up together. While fans are looking forward to finding it out, they are also worried about the events that are about to unfold.

The Twenty-Five Twenty-One episode 11 preview also teased an emotional episode. Both the fencers seem to be leading a normal life, attending school events and also seemingly heading for dates. But the teaser ends with Na Hee-do breaking down in the middle of the road while Baek Ye-jin approaches her to find out what happened. He is also seen crying at a point. Will we finally learn what happened between the group? We’ll have to wait and watch.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One episode 11 will air on Saturday, March 19.

