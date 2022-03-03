Twenty-Five Twenty-One Episodes To Delay After Kim Tae-ri Tests Positive For Covid-19?

South Korean actress Kim Tae-ri tested positive for Covid-19 recently. The actress is currently starring as the lead in the K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, opposite Nam Joo-hyuk. Following her Covid-19 diagnosis, Kim Tae-ri has quarantined herself and is on the way to recovery. However, fans are wondering if the schedule of the popular K-drama has been impacted due to this. The answer is no.

As reported by Soompi, the team of Twenty-Five Twenty-One was planning on wrapping the filming of the series next week. However, given Kim Tae-ri’s health, they’ve decided to delay the filming of the series but that wouldn’t impact the schedule of the episodes. “We plan to wrap up filming early next week. There have been no changes to the broadcast schedule," a representative at tvN informed.

Kim Tae-ri’s agency Management mmm also issued a statement to inform fans that Kim Tae-ri has taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines and is recovering. “Before filming for her drama, Kim Tae Ri used a self-test kit as a precautionary measure, and when she received a positive result, she underwent PCR testing right away. On February 26, her test results ultimately came back positive. Kim Tae Ri had previously received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and she immediately halted all scheduled activities," the statement read.

“At the moment, she is focusing entirely on treatment in self-quarantine, in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities. She is currently in the recovery stage, and she does not have any particular symptoms. We will adhere to the guidelines of government health authorities and do everything we can while considering the health of our actors and staff our top priority," the agency added.

Lately, a number of K-pop and K-drama stars have been diagnosed and recovered from Covid-19. These include BTS members RM, Jin, Suga and V, and Itaewon Class actor Park Seo-joon.

