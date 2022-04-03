Twenty-Five Twenty-One Season 2: Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri Starrer To Return? Here's What We Know

Twenty-Five Twenty-One is undoubtedly one of the best K-dramas of the year. The show, starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri in the lead, revolved around two young adults — Baek Ye-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk) and Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) who fall in love with each other over time while focusing on their individual careers. Baek Ye-jin is a reporter while Na Hee-do is an international fencer. While they seem to have a cute relationship, the audience is seemingly informed that the couple does not end up together.

With all eyes on the last episode to see if Hee-do and Ye-jin end up together or not, there is also curiosity around the possibility of Twenty-Five Twenty-One season 2. Unfortunately, at the time of reporting, the makers have not announced anything about a likely season 2. Much like most K-dramas, Twenty-Five Twenty-One also seems to be wrapping up with only one season. It all boils down to the Twenty-Five Twenty-One’s ending to see if there would be scope to explore a second season.

Meanwhile, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri have shared their final thoughts on the show. The actors, along with other cast members WJSN’s Bona, Choi Hyun-wook and Lee Joo-myung, spent seven months making the series. As reported by Soompi, Kim Tae-ri said, “I’ve worked hard for the past seven months. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forget ‘Twenty Five, Twenty One. Hee Do, it was an honor to meet such a cool person like you. I’m glad I met you." The Space Sweepers star picked the tunnel scene from episode 2, where Baek Ye-jin and Na Hee-do promised to be happy in secret, as her favourite.

Nam Joo-hyuk, who thanked fans for their love and support through the show, picked the last scene of episode 10 as his favourite. In the scene, the five characters were seen seated by the seashore. “The five youth resemble the ocean. Whether it be a calm sea or raging waves, the youth standing there seem to be like us," the South Korean actor said.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One will air its finale episode on Sunday, April 3. The episodes are available for streaming on Netflix.

