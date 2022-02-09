Home » News » Movies » Twenty-Five Twenty-One: Why Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri's New K-Drama Should Be on Your Watchlist

Twenty-Five Twenty-One: Why Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri's New K-Drama Should Be on Your Watchlist

Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk in Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk in Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri will be seen in Twenty-Five Twenty-One this weekend. Here's why we are looking forward to the show.

Advertisement
dishya sharma| News18.com
Updated: February 09, 2022, 09:35 IST

It has been just a few days since Our Beloved Summer came to an end. The adorable K-drama, starring Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi, revolved around relationships, trauma, and friendships. As soon as the show came to an end, a sense of void set in, leaving us craving for a new drama to get hooked to. Thankfully, we have another show that will attempt to explore the hurdles of mature relationships releasing this weekend, titled Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One stars Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk in the lead. The official description reads: In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life. The show also features WJSN’s Bona, Choi Hyun-wook, and Lee Joo-myung in supporting roles. While the premise has us intrigued, here are a few other reasons why we are looking forward to Twenty-Five Twenty-One:

Advertisement

>Yet another take on 20 Somethings:

RELATED NEWS

There was a time when unrealistic K-dramas had all our attention. However, there has been a refreshing change to the wave. More realistic and relatable dramas have been the theme lately. Twenty-Five Twenty-One too seems to come from a similar school of thought.

Set in the 1990s, the series follows two individuals whose dreams are shattered following the financial crisis in 1997. Kim Tae-ri plays the role of Na Hee-do, a youngster who hopes to find her way into the national fencing team. On the other hand, Nam Joo-hyuk plays Baek Yi-jin, a youngster who is forced to live a poorer life after his father goes bankrupt. He eventually becomes a sports reporter. The on-screen couple first meets when she is 18 and he is 22. They then fall in love when they turn 21 and 25 respectively.

Advertisement

>A season of comebacks:

Advertisement

Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri have been away from the small screen for a while now. While Nam Joo-hyuk was last seen in Start-Up with Suzy Bae in 2020, Kim Tae-ri’s last drama was Mr. Sunshine back in 2018. While she did return on a relatively small screen with her Netflix film Space Sweepers opposite Song Joong-ki in 2021, Twenty-Five Twenty-One will mark her first drama in almost four years.

It would also be interesting to watch Nam Joo-hyuk return to the screen and hopefully not have the second lead syndrome hovering over his show this time around. Fans would remember that Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho had the fandom divided when Start-Up was airing.

>A refreshing pair:

Advertisement

Twenty-Five Twenty-One marks Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri’s first show together. The teasers are already hinting at their on-screen chemistry, making us all the more excited for the show. Nam Joo-hyuk also has a good international fanbase courtesy of his older works, which works in the show’s favour. Whereas Kim Tae-ri has made a mark with her award-winning performance in The Handmaiden and Mr. Sunshine. Thus, it would be interesting to see what the duo will bring to the table with Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

Advertisement

>- Nam Joo-hyuk in yet another sport-themed drama:

Nam Joo-hyuk might be exploring a new turf with Twenty-Five Twenty-One. However, the genre is not completely new for him. The actor has done a sports-themed drama with the lead actress part of the sports team via Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. However, the show did feature Nam Joo-hyuk as a swimmer as well, unlike Twenty-Five Twenty-One where he seems to be a spectator.

>- The King: Eternal Monarch’s director at the helm:

Twenty-Five Twenty-One is directed by Jung Ji-hyun, the filmmaker behind Lee Min-ho’s hit comeback show The King: Eternal Monarch. The show not only treated fans to a new on-screen couple to root for — Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun — but also went on to become one of the most popular shows of the year. Will Jung Ji-hyun manage to work his magic on Twenty-Five Twenty-One? We’ll have to see!

Twenty-Five Twenty-One premieres on February 12 and will stream on Netflix. Are you excited?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
dishya sharma Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelled her drama as a child, K-dramas have taken her life a notch higher. Her areas of expertise include Bollywood, Hollywood, K-dramas, K-pop, and music.

first published: February 09, 2022, 09:35 IST