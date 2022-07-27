Twinkle Khanna Has the Most Hilarious Birthday Wish For Her Sister Rinke Khanna, See Post

Twinkle Khanna who is quite active across her social media handles took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable black and white picture of her sister Rinke Khanna. Wishing Rinke on her birthday, the actress wrote this bone-tickling note, “Happy birthday to you. May you always have Jimmy Choos. Happy birthday dear Rinke Happy birthday to you. Now imagine me singing this out loud and laugh at my voice and be happy little missy."

In the retro-styled picture, Rinke Khanna can be seen sitting with her daughter Naomika Saran as the mother-daughter duo strike a smiling pose for the shutterbug. While Rinke can be seen sporting a trendy printed top adorned with exquisite accessories, Naomi on the other hand is donning an off-shoulder chic’ dress coupled with a stylish jute bag. What makes the wholesome snap even better is the use of a flower crown Snapchat filter.

As soon as Twinkle shared the memorable picture, several celebs and netizens were quick enough to shower the birthday girl with wishes and blessings. Taare Zameen Par famed Tisca Chopra wrote, “Have a crackling good year darling Rinke", Twinkle Khanna’s former co-star Bobby Deol commented, “Happy Happy Birthday."

Following the same trajectory, many fans of the beloved star also dropped their birthday wishes. While one of her fans wrote, “May Almighty Bless You with a healthy long life. Happy Birthday Rinke Khanna", another fan said, “Happy Birthday musu musu Rinke. That song used to be our favourite. You were fab in that."

Rinke Khanna is popularly known for her roles in films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Jhankar Beats, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai and Majunu to name a few.

Twinkle Khanna made her screen debut opposite Bobby Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi’s romance Barsaat. She was cast by Dharmendra and before the film’s release Khanna signed for two more projects. It performed well at the box office and became the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year, and she received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance. The stellar actress then went on to feature in Blockbuster films like Mela, Zulmi, and Joru ka Ghulam.

