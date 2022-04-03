Twinkle Khanna Jokes Will Smith Picked Slap Lesson From India, Says Jada Could've Voiced Grievances

Twinkle Khanna reacted to the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap gate that rocked the Oscars 2022 in her own satirical ways. Since the Academy Awards concluded this year, Will slapping Chris has been the hottest topic of discussion. The actor, who won Best Actor at the Oscars this year for King Richard, slapped the comedian when the latter joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald look at the ceremony.

While the internet has been divided over the subject, Twinkle Khanna joked that Will Smith might have learned the slap lesson from India. In her column for Times of India, the actress-turned-author wrote, “A few years ago during his visit, Smith stated, ‘Travelling to India…has awakened a new understanding of myself, my art and the truths of the world.’ At that point, we didn’t ponder over what he had really discovered, but now it seems rather clear."

“It must have begun when he went to do his item song in Student of the Year 2 and saw Ananya Panday get a resounding slap from her father in a crucial scene. Apparently, a unit member said that an alarmed Smith also asked why people in India kept threatening each other with, ‘one-tight-slap’. I believe he was reassured that Indians are used to hearing this, especially from their parents, and it’s a sign of affection," she added.

Advertisement

Seemingly on a more serious note, Akshay Kumar’s wife felt that Jada could have gone up on stage and addressed the grievances on her own. She said she doesn’t understand the idea of slapping someone for a joke and cannot wrap her head around ‘man-protecting-his-wife business.’ “That was a comedian on stage, not a sabre-toothed predator. Human beings have developed complex language skills. We can raise our voices to defend ourselves rather than raising our hands," she added.

In the events that developed following the slap, it is reported that Will has resigned from the Academy. The actor also issued an apology after the incident. However, there are reports doing the rounds suggesting that his upcoming project with Netflix, Fast and Loose, has been put on hold.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.