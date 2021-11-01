Twinkle Khanna on Aryan Khan Case: Bail Harder Than Graduating High School

Actress and author Twinkle Khanna on Monday took a dig at the Narcotics Control Bureau in her column. The Mrs Funnybones writer penned a piece on the recent boycott of designer Sabyasachi’s Mangalsutras and also hinted at Aryan Khan‘s case. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan was arrested by the NCB after a drug bust in a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. After spending 22 days in jail, he was granted bail on Thursday, October 29. On Saturday, the star-kid stepped out of jail and returned to his residence Mannat.

In her column for Times of India, Twinkle wrote about refraining from using certain words so that the NCB would not be able to misinterpret her WhatsApp chats if they were to seize her phone. She wrote, “Stop! Don’t even say it as a joke! In fact, just to be on the safe side, I am going to the extent of refraining from using words like blast, high, diet coke or, for that matter, even ‘Wankhede’ stadium because you never know what meaning they may derive when they seize my phone and go through my WhatsApp chats. And as you must have seen, applying for bail these days seems to take longer than graduating from high school."

Meanwhile, Twinkle had previously also supported Aryan in her column by equating his arrest to Squid Game. She referred to the infamous episode number 6 of the show, adding that the star-kid was ‘languishing’ in jail for two weeks despite no evidence of possession on him.

Shah Rukh and Aryan have received support from many members of the film industry including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Susanne Khan, Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla among others.

