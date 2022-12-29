Twinkle Khanna Posts 'Bittersweet Memory' With Rajesh Khanna on Their Shared Birthdays

Just like every year, Twinkle Khanna on her birthday took to social media and posted an unseen throwback picture with her late father Rajesh Khanna, who would have been 80 today. “A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories," she captioned her heartfelt post. The black and white photograph depicts a young Twinkle in a frock playing with Rajesh Khanna.

Many celebrities and fans showered love on the post. Bobby Deol, Twinkle Khanna’s Barsaat co-star, left a couple of heart emojis in the comments section of her post. Malaika Arora also dropped a heart.

Fans also wished her on her 48th birthday. It was quite evident from the reaction of her fans that she still is a heartthrob for them. One of the fans wrote, “Happy Birthday to you Tina and to the 1st ever superstar and legend," while another one said, “Happy birthday Twinkle Mam."

Earlier, Akshay Kumar posted a sweet wish for his wife Twinkle Khanna. He shared an unseen quirky video of Twinkle and wrote, “While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing. And Happy birthday Tina."

Rajesh Khanna, who made his Bollywood debut in 1966 with Aakhri Khat, was the star of numerous hit films, including Aradhana, Anand, Kati Patang, and Safar. In 1973, he married actress Dimple Kapadia. The actor was posthumously awarded India’s third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan.

Twinkle Khanna is a well-known columnist and the best-selling author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, and Mrs Funnybones. Twinkle is also a film producer and interior decorator. Her most recent project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, starring her husband Akshay Kumar. She also owns Tweak India, a digital content company.

