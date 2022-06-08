Twinkle Khanna Posts Priceless Throwback Photo To Wish ‘Birthday Girl’ Dimple Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna is an avid social media user and she often shares tidbits of her personal and professional life with her fans. The author who is very close to her family often shares beautiful glimpses of her quality time with her loved ones. The former actress makes sure to celebrate a special occasion with her family. Today, on the occasion of her mom and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s birthday, Twinkle took a stroll down memory lane and dug out a priceless throwback picture of her mom, sister and herself and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

The Mela actress took to Instagram and posted a snap that sees a young Dimple Kapadia looking gorgeous as ever sitting with both her daughters. While Twinkle can be seen wearing a floral print shirt over her pants and her sister Rinke Khanna sits adorably on Dimple’s lap. Alongside the photo, Twinkle wrote, “The birthday girl’s heart is even more beautiful than her face. Happy Birthday, Mom!"

Advertisement

Soon after the picture was posted, scores of celebs from the industry chimed into the comments section to send birthday greetings to the veteran actress.

While Namrata Shirodkara wrote, “❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉happy happy birthday to the most beautiful woman I know ❤️," Soni Razdaan added, “Happy Birthday Dimple ❤️."

Tahira Kashyap dropped a red heart emoticon as she loved the throwback picture.

Tisca Chopra wrote, “I can vouch for that!."

Well, these aren’t the only ones who sent birthday greetings to the Dil Chahta Hai actress.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and shared a birthday wish for the veteran actress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, recently Twinkle attended filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, which was hosted at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The actress hilariously showed what happens after attending Johar’s big bash and also demanded a ban on all parties and Karan. She captioned the post, “Hangover.. tere free drinks ka! I only go to parties once every leap year and I wonder how people do this every week! I doff my hat to you folks! Let’s see how many people prefer banana chips to Bacardi and their bed to the dance floor:) Let me know which side you are on by dropping a for party pooper and for party animal! #PartyPooperPartyAnimal"

In the video, Twinkle flaunted the blingy outfit she wore for the party and later, showed the side-effects of the party and many ‘free drinks.’

On the work front, Twinkle has announced that her short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be adapted into a film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.