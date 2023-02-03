Apart from being fiercely vocal, Twinkle Khanna also enjoys a sizable fan following across her social media platforms. As such, her witty posts often tickle the fancy of fans as she regularly shares glimpses from personal life- whether she is at home or on a vacation to some distant land. Following that trajectory, the former actor and author who goes by the pseudonym ‘Mrs FunnyBones’ shared an interesting throwback picture with her Instagram fam.

On Friday, Twinkle Khanna took to her social media feed and posted a photo of a piece of paper with the header ‘My Mom’ along with some questions and sections related to the topic. Presumably filled by her daughter Nitara, the colorful paper with scribblings went on to describe Twinkle Khanna as someone with brown eyes and brown hair, who works on the computer all day, who loves to eat spaghetti and prefers lemon water as her favorite beverage, someone who is good at making coffee as well as yoga and that she is super because she manages the house and packs their bags.

Advertisement

Along with the picture, Twinkle penned in the caption, “A throwback to when I was 44 but according to my child I clearly looked 60. Not much has changed since then. I still work on the computer all day and yes I am good at making coffee! What’s the strangest thing your kid has said about you? #dictatedtoteacherwhenshewas5".

Her fans were quick to react to the throwback picture with some endearing compliments. One of them wrote, “Love this and especially her handwriting (with red heart emoji)". Another one commented, “She had the handwriting of a 16 year old!" Someone else said, “Must appreciate her thought flow and good handwriting!" A fan stated, “That’s so touching! You are a blessed mother!"

Advertisement

On the professional front, Khanna has been actively advocating the cause of menstrual hygiene. She joined hands with Save the Children to promote the right to menstrual hygiene among children and slum communities. She was invited to speak at the University of Oxford in 2018. She was also invited to be a part of an eminent panel at the United Nations, New York and also appeared on BBC world Impact show to talk about menstrual hygiene and sanitation globally.

Read all the Latest Movies News here