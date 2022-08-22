Twinkle Khanna Reveals She Pays For Kids Nitara, Aarav’s Education: 'Want Them To Say That My Mother...'

Twinkle Khanna is a celeb who is quite vocal and headstrong about her opinions. Known to have carved her own unique way to stardom, Twinkle Khanna is revered by many for being independent and fiercely self-reliant. Sharing another inspiring bit from her personal life on her show Tweak, the actress revealed she had always relied on her own hard-earned money even to kickstart her digital content company centred on women issues. The author also shared that she and her husband Akshay Kumar never had a joint bank account and she pays for kids Nitara and Aarav’s education.

The author also shared that she prefers to pay for her children’s education so they could proudly say that their mother had funded their education. She stated, “I’ve always made sure that I’m the one paying for their education. I want them to say that my mother paid for my education, and not just fed me aloo parathas. I have saved enough money to finally attend a Masters course this year. So I’m using, what would have been my daughter’s college fund, to fund myself."

Talking about the same, Twinkle shared, “I got my first salary at the age of 17 and it was a pittance. But it was enough to buy laddoos, I think. But I do remember my first significant paycheque and I put it down to buy a car, a silver Opel. I don’t even know if they make that car anymore. had to take an EMI to pay for the rest of it."

Elaborating on how she is careful with her money and how she prefers to invest in herself, Khanna went on to say, “I live way below my means. I don’t spend money on anything. My family teases me and asks why I am working, if I am not spending my money on anything. I had to invest in myself. I needed start-up money and there was no one else investing in me at that point."

Twinkle also disclosed that she had never shared a joint bank account with her actor beau Akshay Kumar. The actress said, “Never, not from the day I got married. It’s always been separate."

On the professional front, Khanna has been actively advocating the cause of menstrual hygiene. She joined hands with Save the Children to promote the right to menstrual hygiene among children and slum communities. She was invited to speak at the University of Oxford in 2018. She was also invited to be a part of an eminent panel at the United Nations, New York and also appeared on BBC world Impact show to talk about menstrual hygiene and sanitation globally.

