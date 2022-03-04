Twinkle Khanna Says 'Heart has 40000 Neurons' in New Post, Tells Trolls 'Do Some Research'

With a bunch of films lined up for release and many others in the pipeline, Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. Despite much going on in the professional front, the actor surely knows how to balance his personal life with work commitments. Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna often shares beautiful family moments via her Instagram. Recently, she shared a clip featuring the entire family. In the video, Akshay and Twinkle, along with their kids Aarav and Nitara, were seen hanging dreamcatchers in their pretty garden.

Sharing a slice of their intimate family moment, Twinkle captioned the video, “It doesn’t matter what we do as long as the four of us are together. The heart has 40,000 neurons and right now each one is humming a happy song."

Fans were in awe of Akshay and Twinkle’s precious family moment, while many adored the beautiful dreamcatchers they were hanging. But some netizens questioned the statment that the heart has “40000 neurons" statement in a new post. To them Twinkle replied in comments, “I love the way people comment without looking up something - the brain has over 80 billion neurons. The heart has a small network of 40000 neurons 🙂 Do some research folks."

Meanwhile, Akshay is waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, co-starring Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez. On February 15, Akshay dropped an intense-looking poster, which featured a close-up of him as Bachchhan Paandey. “Mujhe bhai nahi, Godfather bolte hain (People don’t call me brother, they call me Godfather)," was written on the promotional image.

Sharing the poster via Instagram, the actor assured that this one character of Bachchhan Paandey has more shades than a paint shop. Akshay claimed that Bachchhan Paandey will “scare you, make you laugh, and even cry."

The trailer of Bachchhan Paandey was released on February 18, and viewers were simply stunned by the action sequences, and intense acting chops displayed by the star cast. It is indeed one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie will hit the theatres on March 18.

