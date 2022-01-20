Twinkle Khanna Sings Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hain. It's Not For Akshay

If only everyone could make fun of themselves as effortlessly as Twinkle Khanna. Popularly known by her pen name, Mrs Funnybones, the former actress is often seen taking a swipe at herself. Recently, she decided to give singing a try and while she was at it, Twinkle posted a glimpse of the same. In a video, she shared on her Instagram handle, the mother-of-two is trying her best to keep hands off laddoos. Seems like Twinkle had a hard time trying to prevent herself from gorging on the delicious sweet for breakfast and the struggle reminded her of an old Hindi song. “To eat, or not to eat, that is a question that Hamlet did not have to grapple with as no one offered him laddoos for breakfast," wrote the actor-turned-author.

So to keep her mouth busy enough to not eat laddoos, Twinkle started singing Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai from the film Saajan. “My solution is to keep my mouth so busy with my off-key singing that the urge and a few ears collapse quickly in a disgruntled heap," said Twinkle. Interestingly, the romantic song was dedicated not to her husband, Akshay Kumar but for the love of sweets. The 47-year-old further asked her followers in the caption, “By the way, how many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible?" Twinkle decided to take a step ahead and urged members of her online family to, “Drop your requests in the comments for the next Tune Into Twinkle."

>Take a look:

Some rather hilarious and entertaining reactions started appearing as soon as Twinkle dropped the video online. Actress-writer Sonali Bendre left a laughing out loud emoji while actor Karan Kapadia quipped, “Melodic." Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor said, “Please stop singing, just eat them." Tahira Kashyap commented, “I am loving the shiddat with which you are singing!"

Twinkle recently marked her 21st wedding anniversary with Akshay. The couple is parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

