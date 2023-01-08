Twinkle Khanna Takes Auto Ride With Nitara, Recalls When a Driver Pulled Out a Butcher's Knife

Apart from being fiercely vocal, Twinkle Khanna also enjoys a sizable fan following across her social media platforms. As such, her witty posts often tickle the fancy of fans as she regularly shares glimpses from her personal life- whether she is at home or on a vacation to some distant land. Following that trajectory, the former actor and author who goes by the pseudonym ‘Mrs FunnyBones’ posted a video of herself with her daughter Nitara choosing an unconventional means of transport for the tinsel town celebs.

On Saturday, Twinkle Khanna shared a video clip from inside an auto where she can be seen sitting with her daughter Nitara. While the video caption revealed how she was called the ‘Rickshaw Rani’ during her teenage years, she also penned a note encapsulating her experience from a memorable auto ride in her life. It read, “Now you know why my first book had a rickshaw on the cover…As a teenager my friends used to call me `Rickshaw Rani` and I guess old habits die hard. I recall one ride where I began the journey by asking, ‘Bhaisaab, how many years have you been driving this auto?’ The diminutive driver replied, ‘Memsaab one year now before I do embroidery work. I didn’t like… but good money. Saved and bought seven gold biscuits, all gone in my daughter’s marriage now. But, I still have one gold biscuit left at home so god is kind.'"

Continuing about that instance, Twinkle further recounted, “While getting off the rickshaw I gave him some kind advice, Don’t tell anyone about the gold biscuit bhaisaab! One never knows what kind of people are out there. Someone may murder you.’ He blinked rather manically and in a hackneyed manner replied, ‘Ma ka doodh piya hai, let someone try, I will cut his throat.’ Which was all well and good, Bollywood influences and all I thought, till he pulled out a butcher’s knife from under his seat and said, See this!"

The former actress concluded the note by sharing with the fans that her auto ride with Nitara was filled with laughter. She wrote, “Today, there were no knives and this turned out to be an unexpected but great end to my last day in town as the little one and I giggled all the way back home."

Needless to say, fans were quick to concur with her thoughts about autorickshaw rides. One of the netizens commented, “Rickshaw rides are liberating and fun!" Another fan wrote, “Simple things of life, the yogic way! Lovely!" Someone also said, “I totally understand they might be wanting to ride in rickshaws every now and then but cannot the disadvantage of being a celebrity Rickshaw rides are the best things we have in Mumbai." Another one stated, “A way to keep ur children grounded."

On the professional front, Khanna has been actively advocating the cause of menstrual hygiene. She joined hands with Save the Children to promote the right to menstrual hygiene among children and slum communities. She was invited to speak at the University of Oxford in 2018. She was also invited to be a part of an eminent panel at the United Nations, New York and also appeared on BBC World Impact show to talk about menstrual hygiene and sanitation globally.

