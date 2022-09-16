Twinkle Khanna Wishes Son Aarav on His 20th Birthday With a Thoughtful Message

Bollywood actress and author, Twinkle Khanna is known for her bold choice of words and for being unafraid to speak her mind on social media. Besides entertaining netizens with her hilarious reels and posts, Twinkle often gives fans a sneak peek into her personal life on Instagram. Recently, she penned a heartfelt note for her son Aarav on his 20th birthday.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s son, Aarav, turned 20 on September 15. To make his day even more special, Twinkle shared two adorable photographs of her son, posing for the lens in a car full of colourful balloons. In an extensive birthday note for Aarav, his doting mother referred to him as a “wonderful boy."

Twinkle wrote, “And he turns 20! It’s hard enough raising them, but it’s harder to finally let go. The problem is we create each block of their being. Pile it together in a structure we see fit when they are little. We do this year after year, and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them,"

“It’s been hard to step back, but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks. Happy Birthday Aarav!" concluded the Mrs Funnybones author.

Check out Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post below:

Several Bollywood celebrities commented on Twinkle Khanna’s post to wish Aarav a happy birthday. Bobby Deol wrote, “Happy Birthday Beta." Hrithik Roshan called him a “Superman" while sending him best wishes.

20-year-old Aarav is known to stay away from the public eye. He is not an active social media user, having only five posts on his Instagram handle. Earlier, Akshay Kumar, in an interview, revealed that his son wished to curtain himself from the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Akshay has several films in his kitty. He was last seen in director Ranjit Tiwari’s psychological crime thriller Cuttputlli, opposite actress Rakul Preet Singh. Akshay’s upcoming projects include Ram Sethu, Gorkha, and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

