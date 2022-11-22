Twinkle Khanna's Issues with Priyanka Chopra Caused Akshay Kumar's Exit From Barsaat?

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who worked with Akshay Kumar in several successful films like Jaanwar and Andaaz, has claimed that the actor walked out of his production Barsaat due to the objection of Twinkle Khanna. Later, Bobby Deol was signed on for the the role Akshay was slated to do. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Suneel revealed that Akshay walked out of the film just before the start of the shoot as Twinkle allegedly did not want him to work with Priyanka Chopra.

The filmmaker revealed that Akshay and Priyanka even shot for a song in the film but Twinkle's alleged objection resulted in the actor abandoning the project.

“Priyanka went for a world tour, and when she came back… I don’t know what happened in between," Suneel Darshan said.

While Akshay cited the unavailability of dates as a reason for him dropping out of Barsaat, Suneel Darshan blames it on the issues that Twinkle allegedly had with Priyanka.

“By then, I had also got to know of the other issues that had come up between him and his wife. She had issues with Priyanka, I was told… I feel the profession has its own hazards."

The filmmaker said that the personal issues of the actors should not affect the profession or else they can be hazardous. However, Suneel added that the wife (Twinkle Khanna) may have been wrongly insinuated because she herself has been an actress and worked with actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others.

“If she’s done so much work, she should understand that people shouldn’t take it so seriously," he was quoted as saying

Suneel Darshan said while actors walking out of projects is not very uncommon in the film industry, he did not expect Akshay to do this to him especially considering their work relationship. Suneel Darshan and Akshay Kumar worked in several films together including Jaanwar, Ek Rishta, Andaaz and Dosti: Friends Forever.

