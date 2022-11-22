Home » News » Movies » Twinkle Khanna's Issues with Priyanka Chopra Caused Akshay Kumar's Exit From Barsaat?

Twinkle Khanna's Issues with Priyanka Chopra Caused Akshay Kumar's Exit From Barsaat?

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan revealed that Akshay Kumar walked out of the film just before the start of the shoot as Twinkle allegedly did not want him to work with Priyanka Chopra.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 13:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Twinkle Khanna was reportedly the reason why Akshay Kumar quit Barsaat (1995).
Twinkle Khanna was reportedly the reason why Akshay Kumar quit Barsaat (1995).

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who worked with Akshay Kumar in several successful films like Jaanwar and Andaaz, has claimed that the actor walked out of his production Barsaat due to the objection of Twinkle Khanna. Later, Bobby Deol was signed on for the the role Akshay was slated to do. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Suneel revealed that Akshay walked out of the film just before the start of the shoot as Twinkle allegedly did not want him to work with Priyanka Chopra.

The filmmaker revealed that Akshay and Priyanka even shot for a song in the film but Twinkle's alleged objection resulted in the actor abandoning the project.

Advertisement

“Priyanka went for a world tour, and when she came back… I don’t know what happened in between," Suneel Darshan said.

While Akshay cited the unavailability of dates as a reason for him dropping out of Barsaat, Suneel Darshan blames it on the issues that Twinkle allegedly had with Priyanka.

RELATED NEWS

“By then, I had also got to know of the other issues that had come up between him and his wife. She had issues with Priyanka, I was told… I feel the profession has its own hazards."

The filmmaker said that the personal issues of the actors should not affect the profession or else they can be hazardous. However, Suneel added that the wife (Twinkle Khanna) may have been wrongly insinuated because she herself has been an actress and worked with actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others.

“If she’s done so much work, she should understand that people shouldn’t take it so seriously," he was quoted as saying

Advertisement

Suneel Darshan said while actors walking out of projects is not very uncommon in the film industry, he did not expect Akshay to do this to him especially considering their work relationship. Suneel Darshan and Akshay Kumar worked in several films together including Jaanwar, Ek Rishta, Andaaz and Dosti: Friends Forever.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 22, 2022, 13:29 IST
last updated: November 22, 2022, 13:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Turns Up The Heat In Denim Corset Top And Black Latex Pants, See The Diva's Super Sexy Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Sheer White Ruffled Saree, Check Out The Beauty's Most Gorgeous Saree Looks