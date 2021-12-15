Twinkle Khanna’s Take on Motherhood in Latest Instagram Upload With Daughter Nitara

Twinkle Khanna wears many hats. She is a former film actress, an author, columnist, a film producer, and an interior designer. She is also a mother much concerned about the well-being of her children, much like all of us. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a pic with daughter Nitara and talked about motherhood. In the pic, Twinkle can be seen planting a kiss on Nitara.

In a thought-provoking caption, Twinkle Khanna wrote that a mother needs to be concerned about her child’s mind and it is as important as looking after the child’s homework. “I may be far from perfect and I live with that guilt like most other members that belong to this tribe, but if I can do this much, then that’s good enough and perhaps good enough is as marvelous as we all need to be,” the caption adds.

Have a look at the heart-melting photo of the mother-daughter duo.

Twinkle Khanna’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar was among the first to react to this pic with a heart emoji. Actress Dia Mirza, fitness icon Malaika Arora and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also showed their love by dropping heart emojis on the comment box.

Check out this another adorable snap of the author sharing a cute moment fiddling with the paintbrushes of her daughter. How did she manage to get hold of Nitara’s belongings you ask. The answer lies in the caption where Twinkle let us know that she and her daughter and sharing a workspace. Twinkle, who is working on her next book, was making a fake moustache with one of the paintbrushes.

Looks like Twinkle can’t have enough of her cute little munchkin. Have a look at this snap in whichshe is doing Pranayama and Nitara is looking adorably at her.

Twinkle shares fun moments with her son Aarav too. Twinkle was in London recently when she accompanied Akshay Kumar for a shoot. She managed to steal some time to spend with Aarav, who is completing his studies in London. “Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together,” she wrote.

