Twist to Zee Marathi Drama 'Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla' Brings Audience to Edge

Popular Zee Marathi TV series “Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla" has recently introduced a new twist to the storyline of the show. The lead character, Omkar Khanvilkar, played by Shalva Kinjawadekar, will be seen in a totally different avatar. A short promo of the same has been shared by an Instagram page named after the show, @yeukashitasimenandaylaofficial.

The caption of the post read, “Om created in a new look. @yeukashitasimenandaylaofficial@shalva_kinjawdekar @anvita_phaltankar @shubhangi.gokhale.18 @zeemarathiofficial."

The promo has triggered a debate among the viewers in the comments section of the post. Many are saying that Omkar’s new look is interesting, while some have also slammed other characters of the show including Khapar Malvika, Mohit, and Nalu’s aunt for having forced the lead actor to change himself.

Expressing their thoughts on the change, a netizen commented, “He has cried a lot, now it is time to make others cry. Another netizen blaming the fictional character of the show said, “Only Malvika, Mohit and Nalu Aunty are responsible for all this. Some have said that they are very eager to see this new rowdy look of Omkar."

Even though Omkar’s new look has been revealed, reports suggest that the makers are thinking of taking a leap in the series.

In the past few days, the series was trolled on social media for showing the marriage between the characters Sweetu and Mohit. There was a demand to close the show in some quarters. But now viewers are interested in the introduction of the fresh twist. It will be interesting to see how the change in Omkar’s look affects the TRP of the series and what other new things Omkar, in his new avatar, brings to the story. The audience is also eager to know if Sweetu and Omkar will come together.

