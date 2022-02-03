Twitter Account in Tamil Actor Shalini Ajith's Name is Fake

A Twitter account in the name of Tamil Actor Shalini Ajith was created a little while ago and its tweets were retweeted by actor Yashika Anand. Following this, fans of Shalini Ajith thought that she was actually on Twitter. However, a clarification has been issued by the official manager, Suresh Chandra, of the actor.

Chandra categorically stated that Shalini was not on Twitter and that the account in her name is fake.

Shalini has acted in more than 50 movies. He stepped into the Tamil film industry as a child actor. After gaining a foothold in the industry as an adult, she became the female lead in the Malayalam movie Aniyatha Piravu. The film, directed by Fazil, was remade in Tamil as Respect for Love.

Like the Malayalam original, Shalini played the main character in the remake as well. Through this, she made her debut as a heroine in Tamil films. The film was a roaring success.

Following this, opportunities came in abundance for her. Meanwhile, during the filming of Amarakkalam in 1999, she fell in love with Ajith, the hero of the film. The two got married with fanfare in 2000. She continued acting after marriage.

Post-marriage, she starred in the movies Alaipayuthey and Priyada Varam Vendu. After these two films were over, Shalini started focusing on family and children and became a full-fledged homemaker, who has acted only sporadically.

