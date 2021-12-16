Twitter Fires Ben Affleck for Blaming 'Alcoholism' on Marriage and Ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Hollywood star Ben Affleck said in an interview recently that if he and his former actress wife Jennifer Garner had not divorced in 2018, he would feel “trapped". Affleck said, “We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I’d probably still be drinking. It’s part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped. I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

However, after Affleck’s claims on battling alcoholism went viral, a section of social media started to crticise him for blaming his experiments with drinking on his ex-wife Garner, who also helped him through rehab even after they have parted ways.

Advertisement

About Affleck’s statement about Garner and his past marriage with her, and insider told lifeandstylemag.com, “Jen isn’t particularly happy with Ben’s wording on the subject of why they divorced. He gave an interview saying he felt ‘trapped’ in the marriage, Jen wouldn’t have used that phrase or even opened up publicly like that. It was disrespectful."

The former couple raises Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, reported People magazine. Affleck is now back with Jennifer Lopez, with whom the actor rekindled his romance after calling off their engagement in 2004.

(With news agencies inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.