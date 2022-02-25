Twitter Honours Zack Snyder With G.O.A.T Emoji, DC Fans Celebrate

Twitter has aligned with the conscience of DC fans who already drool over Zack Synder’s contribution to the DC world, especially the Justice League saga. The ace director is now officially a G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Times).

The micro-blogging platform started rolling out custom G.O.A.T emojis with hashtags mentioning certain celebrities. Initially, sports stars such as Cristiano Rolando and Lionel Messi got the custom hashtag emoji. Zack Snyder is the latest addition to the list of special celebrities to get this pinnacle of recognition by Twitter.

As soon as the emoji got associated with Snyder’s hashtag, DC fans rejoiced and filled the Twitter space with the newly emerged goat hashtag.

The director has entered the DC world in 2004 when he debuted as a feature director with Dawn Of The Dead, a rendition of the 1978 horror film with the same name. His second feature film, 300, an adaptation of Frank Miller’s comic series, catapulted Snyder’s popularity.

His latest release, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a 4-hour-long piece of art that was released in 2021, created quite a buzz as DC fans flooded social media with posts reading ‘Restore the Snyderverse’ and ‘Release The Snyder’s Cut’ right after Justice League was released in 2017.

As soon as Snyder got a whiff of the storm on Twitter with his name accompanying a goat, the director shared a thank you post. Snyder wrote, “Thanks Twitter," and coupled it with the trending hashtag.

Take a look:

The Twitter goat emoji has fallen into the laps of limited celebrities, which include, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, Rafael Nadal, Prabhas, Davido and Wizkid, who became the first Nigerian celebrity to be garnered with the title of G.O.A.T by Twitter.

