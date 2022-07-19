Twitter Reverifies Puneeth Rajkumar’s Handle as Fans Campaign For it

There’s a wave of happiness among the fans of Puneeth Rajkumar after Twitter reverified his account on the micro-blogging site.

After the sudden demise of actor and philanthropist Puneeth Rajkumar, fans noticed this change. Twitter removed the blue tick mark as Puneeth’s account was inactive for the last 8 months. The sudden removal of the blue tick caused outrage among Appu’s fans.

Rajkumar’s fans started a campaign on Twitter to reverify Appu’s Twitter handle. The campaign was promoted by various actors and actresses from the film industry. The campaign used various hashtags but prominent being #ReverifyPuneethRajkumarTwitter. Members of the film fraternity like Yuvraj Kumar, director Santosh Anand Ram, Pawan Wodeyar and KP Srikanth endorsed the campaign.

Supporters contended through the account of Sidharth Shukla and Sushant Singh Rajput. They admitted that after the unfortunate demise of these Bollywood stars, Twitter did not remove their blue tick. Then why double standards in Puneeth Rajkumar’s handle?

Puneeth Rajkumar, who has a massive fan following across the country, died after a heart attack. The awaited and dream project of the late actor Gandha Gudi is lined up for release. The makers have locked October 28 for the release. Puneeth’s wife Ashwini, who is bankrolling the dream project, announced it on Twitter.

Ashwini captioned the post “Appu’s last film. A unique story in which he appeared on his own. A journey to explore the wonderful world of Karnataka. His gift of love to Nadi who gave him immense love." The movie is directed by Amoghavarsha. The storyline narrates the importance of land and nature. It is said that Gandha Gudi is based on true events.

Puneeth Rajkumar completed the shooting of his dream project. Recently, the crew released the teaser of the Gandha Gudi. Talking about the management front, the song director is Ajaneesh Loknath, while Pratheek Shetty handled the cinematography.

