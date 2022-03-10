Twitter Review: Fan Call Etharkkum Thunindhavan as Suriya’s One Man How

After the ease of Covid-19 restrictions, Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan has finally arrived in the theatres and fans can’t keep calm. Soon after watching the film, the fans have flooded the internet with an endless number of reviews. Many took to Twitter to share their reviews for Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan-starrer action drama. While some wrote amazing reviews, many just expressed their excitement with fire and love emojis.

From the reviews, it seems that Suriya has once again impressed the audience with his performance. With #EtharkkumThunindhavan and #Suriya trending on Twitter, many also applauded the film’s female lead Priyanka Arul Mohan and main antagonist Vinay Rai for their performances.

In the reviews, many complimented Suriya for his acting skills and said the actor’s performance in the film was outstanding. Many praised the director for the family story background along with action sequences. From the reaction on Twitter, it seems the actor’s Tamil fans are more swayed by the film compared to their Telugu counterparts.

Overall, fans are elated after watching the film, here let’s take a look at some of the reviews on Twitter.

Dubbed as the one-man-show, the film has been getting rave reviews for its storyline, dialogues, production value, narration, action sequences and captivating music. D Imaam has composed the music for the film while R Rathnavelu has handled the cinematography.

This is any Suriya starrer movie to be released in theatres in the last three years. His last two films Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bheem were released on OTT platforms and were a huge success.

ET written and directed by Pandiraj also stars Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Madhusudhan Rao, Jayaprakash, Hareesh Peradi, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, MS Bhaskar, Soori, Pugazh, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran and Ilavarusu among others.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film’s dubbed versions have also been released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

