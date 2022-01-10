Twitter Slams Ilaiyaraaja’s Collaboration With MeToo Accused Susi Ganesan For His Next

Filmmaker Susi Ganesan has announced that he has roped in noted music composer Ilayaraja to score music for his next film titled Venjam Theerthaayadaa. He has shared a picture with the music maestro on Twitter to inform everyone about the development. The announcement, however, did not go down well with the Twitter users, who criticised Ilayaraja for collaborating with #Metoo accused Susi Ganesan.

Twitter users expressed their anger and disappointment over the collaboration of legendary composer with “sexual harassment accused".

Ganeshan on Friday shared the picture of himself with Ilayaraja, saying that he is “Happy to join the Maestro."

Soon after his Twitter, singer Chinmayi Sripaada reacted to the development and said that she was disappointed with the music maestro. “Doesn’t Raja sir or his team know they are propping and working with a molester who is harassing the women who spoke up?" she asked.

Many Twitter users also expressed their anger and disappointment over the collaboration between director Ganeshan and Ilayraja. Here are a few reactions-

Director Ganeshan was accused by director Leena of sexual harassment in 2018. She had levelled allegations against him in a Facebook post. Ganeshan refuted the allegations and filed a defamation case against her.

On January 1, 2022, director Susi Ganeshan announced the title of his next film Vanjam Theerththaayadaa. He is yet to reveal the cast and crew of the upcoming film. The director indicated that the production of the film was in progress.

The story of the movie is based on a real-life incident that occurred in Madurai. The title and poster released by the filmmaker suggest that the movie will be a revenge drama.

