Twitter User Asks Radhe Shyam Director why he Chose Pooja Hegde. Here's his Response

Ahead of the theatrical release of his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, director Radha Krishna Kumar is busy with the film’s promotional activities these days. He has been sharing songs, challenges, and other stuff related to the film. Recently, he interacted with his fans on Twitter and answered some of their questions. When a fan asked why he chose Pooja Hegde for the project, he replied everyone will get the answer after watching the film. He also said that Pooja was the first choice for the project.

A Twitter user asked Radha Krishna to choose a word that best suits Prabhas. The director stated that the actor cannot be described in just one word.

Another Twitter user asked him about the duration of the film. The director replied that the team is working to make the audience happy and nothing more.

The shooting of Radhe Shyam has already been wrapped. It was shot in Italy, Georgia, France, and other European countries. The film is all set to hit screens on January 14, 2022, after multiple delays due to the Covid pandemic.

Pooja Hegde is playing a medico character named Prerna in the film. She recently finished the dubbing for the film.

In the film, Prabhas plays a palmist called Vikramaditya. So far, the makers have released five songs from the film — Aashiqui Aa Gayi by Mithoon and Arijit Singh, Nagumomu Thaarale by Sid Sriram, Naguvantha Thaareye by Sooraj Santosh and Justin Prabhakaran, Malarodu Saayame by Sooraj Santosh, and Thairaiyadu Thoorigai by Justin Prabhakar and Sid Sriram.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has been jointly produced by UV Creations and Prabhas’ production banner Gopikrishna Movies.

