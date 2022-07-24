Two Avengers Movies, Loki 2 and Much More: Marvel Confirms 12 New MCU Films and Shows

Marvel Studios has left everyone super excited as they have announced a slate of new movies and shows in the next phase of MCU. On Sunday, Marvel revealed at its Comic-Con Hall H extravaganza that two Avengers movies will be released in 2025. After The Avengers: Endgame, we will now have Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres in 2025. The two films will be released within a gap of six months. While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be available on May 2, 2025, Avengers: Secret Wars will be in theatres in the November of the same year.

Here Are The Major Announcements From Marvel Comic-Con:

Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024 Daredevil: Born Again - Spring 2024 Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024 Agatha: Coven of Chaos - Winter 2023/2024 Ironheart - Fall 2023 Blade - November 3, 2023 Loki Season 2 - Summer 2023 Echo - Summer 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023 Secret Invasion - Spring 2023 Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - August 17

During the event, James Gunn talked about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer and shared that the story will be is largely about “Rocket being the saddest creature in the universe." She-Hulk aka Tatiana Maslany also shared the trailer of her series and said, “This show is very different, it has irreverent humor and She-Hulk herself is trying not to be a superhero, which is a fun take."

Needless to say, the announcements have left netizens super excited. While MCU fans are super excited for the next slate of movies and shows, some of them also took a dig at the DC. Here’s how social media is reacting to Marvel’s announcements:

Phase 5 of the MCU will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023.

