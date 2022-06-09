Two Dogs Watch Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie in Theatre, Video Goes Viral

It was the dogs’ day out to the movies. A video of two dogs arriving at a theatre to watch Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie has gone viral. The film had a limited theatrical release on June 2 and is scheduled for a worldwide release in cinemas on June 10.

However, its premiere shows were underway these past few days, and the media and cinema industry has been applauding the film. Charlie, too, has come and seen the film in theatres. Now you must be wondering who Charlie is. Charlie is the name of the character played by a dog in the film.

As a part of the promotional campaign for the film, a cutout of Charlie was kept in front of Satyam Cinemas in Tamil Nadu.

777 Charlie is not only being released in Kannada but also in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The story of 777 Charlie revolves around the bond between a lonely factory worker and a Labrador. This adventure comedy drama has been directed by Kiran Raj. It has been produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under Paramvah Studios.

The film stars Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Sinha. This is the directorial debut of Kiran Raj and fans are eagerly waiting for it.

