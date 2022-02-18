'Two Heroes Behind Trolling Gang': Mohan Babu on Being Targetted Online

Actor Mohan Babu has a reputation for being a straight talker. The Son of India actor recently opened up about the online trolling that he and his families are routinely subjected to and said that he knew the people behind this.

Mohan Babu has accused two Telugu actors of hiring a team to target him and his family members with trolls on social media. He stated, “I am well aware that two heroes are behind this troll gang. They recruited about fifty to a hundred people specifically to target our family."

Furthermore, he warned, “They may be happy now, but as the saying goes ‘you reap what you sow’ will be true for them in the future. There will be a stage when they will be treated the same and none will come to their rescue." The senior actor added that memes are created just to evoke fun and he, too, enjoys them, but they should not be meant to harm others.

Advertisement

The senior actor is being targetted online for his film, Son Of India, which failed to create any magic at the box office. The movie is directed by Diamond Ratna Babu and stars Mohan Babu and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. Additionally, the film also stars, Srikanth, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanikella Bharani, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Raghu Babu, Raja Ravindra, Ravi Prakash, Bandla Ganesh and Meena in pivotal roles.

It is backed by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory. While Mohan Babu’s son Vishnu has bankrolled the film, the latter’s wife Veronica has provided the costumes for Mohan Babu in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.