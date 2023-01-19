Home » News » India » Two Killed, Four Injured As Car Collides With Tree In Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya

Two Killed, Four Injured As Car Collides With Tree In Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya

A police investigation is currently underway after the accident.

January 19, 2023

The festival of Makar Sankranti was recently celebrated all over India with much fervour. The celebrations, unfortunately, took a disastrous turn for two young people, who were killed in a fatal car accident near Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district. According to reports, Mudda Siddeshwar Reddy, Kasireddy Tejeshwar Reddy, Bhuvaneshwar Reddy, Alam Sai, Sheikh Karimulla and Bhuvaneshwar Reddy were travelling in a car from Koduru to their village of Pedda Orampadu, when the vehicle lost control and collided with a tree.

The driver, Mudda, passed away on the spot. Kasireddy passed away on the way to the hospital, while the locals were sending the injured for treatment.

Bhuvaneshwar’s leg was broken. Due to his severe injuries, he was immediately rushed to a hospital in Tirupati. Alam and Sheikh received treatment in Rajampet. The village was filled with grief after two young men passed away.

Mudda was the only son of Sudhakar Reddy and Lakshmi Narasamma. Two years ago, Kasireddy moved to his grandmother’s village, Pedda Orampadu, and established himself there. According to SS Srikanth Reddy, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

