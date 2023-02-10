The shooting for Rajinikanth’s Jailer is progressing in full swing and the first look of the actor from the film is out. Moreover, the film features Mohanlal in a prominent role, which makes it even more interesting as fans of Tamil cinema will get to watch their superstar alongside Malayalam cinema’s biggest actor Mohanlal. This is the first collaboration between them and fans can’t get enough of a photo featuring the two that has gone viral.

Advertisement

The photo features Rajini and Mohanlal from the sets of the film and Thalaivar has an exceptional smile on his face. The photo is a treat for cinema fans as both actors have been seen together in one frame for the first time in the history of their careers. Mohanlal had a chance to feature alongside Rajini in Sivaji, but he turned it down back then.

The simplicity of the two superstars won hearts across social media platforms and the expectations from the movie are huge. Currently, Rajini, Mohanlal and the entire film crew are in Rajasthan shooting for the film. The exact location according to Pinkvilla is Jaisalmer as one of the videos showing Rajini being mobbed by his fans at Jaisalmer fort had gone viral on social media a couple of days ago.

Jailer will be an action-thriller featuring Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission to stop the villain — to be played by Kannada biggie Shiva Rajkumar. The movie will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan and some others in important roles. Mohanlal is reported to be making a special appearance in the film and Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff will also be seen alongside the superstars in the film. Rajini and Jackie will be reuniting on the silver screen after 36 years. The two actors were seen together in the film Uttar Dakshin.

Advertisement

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Jailer will have its music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is currently ruling the Tamil music industry.

Read all the Latest Movies News here