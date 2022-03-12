TXT Member Soobin Tests Positive for Covid-19, BIGHIT Music Shares Health Update

TXT member Soobin recently tested positive for COVID-19, informed the group’s agency BIGHIT Music. Tomorrow X Together or TXT is a five-member boy band formed by Big Hit Music, which also launched the globally popular band BTS.TXT consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. The agency, in its update, informed that all the other members have tested negative for the virus. However, their health will be monitored closely.

BIG HIT’s statement read, “We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin. Soobin had cold symptoms and tested positive on a rapid antigen test he took on Thursday, March 10. He promptly took a PCR test on Friday, March 11 and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Saturday, March 12. Soobin is experiencing symptoms including a cough and a sore throat. He has been under self-quarantine, away from the other members, since the rapid antigen test and is undergoing treatment at home. Other than Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai tested negative on a PCR test they took as a proactive measure on Friday, March 11. Regardless of the test results, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, as well as Yeonjun who has made a full recovery from COVID-19, will all thoroughly comply with personal hygiene and health guidelines and closely monitor their own health since there was contact among the members."

“We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Soobin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," it concluded.

His fans took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, in a global media conference last year, that News18 had attended, TXT members had opened up on BTS’ global fame and whether it pressurises them as well. While addressing questions about being affected by BTS’ fame, Yeonjun said at a global media showcase to launch their new title track LO$ER=LO♡ER, “Hearing news about BTS makes us happy, motivates us positively. It’s great to have such artistes close to us. Of course, we feel the pressure, I don’t think there’s any way to avoid it. But we hope that we can overcome it with our hard work."

